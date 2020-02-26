Pakatan is back, PKR and Amanah MPs say after meet with Agong

A bus ferrying PKR MPs leaves Istana Negara February 26, 2020. ― Picture Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — PKR and Amanah MPs exited the Istana Negara cheerfully today after their meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this morning.

PKR MPs left in the same open-top tour bus they took in the morning and waved to the supporters and media members at 12.50pm.

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin told party supporters near gate 2 of the palace saying Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs are guaranteeing the best solution for the future of the country.

“Harapan MPs had an audience with Tuanku today and relayed our stance.

“God willing, let’s just wait, I guarantee that we will find the best solution for the country. God willing, PH will be back,” he said in front of the press and cheering crowd.

The supporters followed the bus chanting Reformasi and “Anwar for PM8”.

Other MPs, including Amanah MPs who came out afterwards also said that there will be good news for voters after the meeting.

“Pakatan Harapan is back as in people’s mandate,” Lumut MP Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli said, remarking the meeting with the King went well.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who rode in the car with his wife, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, did not stop to greet the supporters but his aide told the press that he will meet his supporters at his residence in Bukit Segambut afterwards.

PKR supporters then dispersed around 1.20pm.

The vehicles of Warisan MPs, who also exited the palace around the same time, did not stop to meet the press.

This afternoon, 42 DAP MPs and 11 independent MPs from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction will seek audience with the King.

DAP MPs arrived in another bus at around 1.30pm.

Yesterday, the Palace announced that the King will interview all MPs one by one to ascertain who commands the majority of the Dewan Rakyat to become the next prime minister.