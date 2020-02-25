On Twitter, Saifuddin Abdullah backs for Dr M’s ‘unity government’

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (right) echoed others from the faction who earlier reiterated their support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said he supported the “unity government” Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reportedly planning, in his first public remarks since joining a rogue faction in quitting PKR.

Commenting on a news report of Dr Mahathir’s purported plan, he echoed others from the faction who earlier reiterated their support for the interim prime minister.

“If the report about Dr Mahathir proposed unity government is true, then it could create a new and unprecedented Malaysian political framework. Towards moderate and multiracial democracy. Support!” he wrote on Twitter.

The former foreign affairs minister also used the social media platform to spar with detractors of his faction’s role in the political intrigue that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

He was among the 11 MPs in Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction that left PKR after a rumoured attempt to form a coalition government without the main PKR, DAP, and Amanah did not result in a new administration.

Since then, Dr Mahathir has resigned as the PM and his Cabinet, dissolved. He is currently the interim PM of a caretaker government.

PKR and PH have accused Azmin and his group of treachery but they continue to assert that they simply took “proactive measures” to ensure the continuity of Dr Mahathir’s administration.

The country remains mired in political uncertainty as the Yang diPertuan Agong is still trying to ascertain which federal lawmaker commanded the support needed to be prime minister.