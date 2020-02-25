Johor BN chief claims has numbers for state govt, will seek audience with Sultan

Johor Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad (far right) chairs a special meeting with BN and PAS assemblymen at the Johor Umno liaison office in Johor Baru February 25, 2020. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 25 — Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad today claimed the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) has the support of the majority assemblymen to form the state government following the collapse of the Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Hasni, who is both Johor Umno and state BN chief, said he will seek an audience with Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar by Friday to present the names of the assemblymen supporting the formation of a new government.

He said 16 assemblymen from BN and and one from PAS have signed a statutory declaration (SD) to support the establishment of a new state government.

He claimed 11 from Bersatu, three from PKR and two from Amanah have also expressed their support for a new coalition, following a discussion with them that he said was mandated y BN and “went smoothly”.

“I am confident that with the signing of the SD from them, we can proceed to form the next government within the next two days,” Hasni told reporters after chairing a special meeting for BN assemblymen at the Johor Umno liaison office here.

Johor Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) said that BN will proceed to form the next state government within the next few days after receiving support from a majority of state assemblymen. — Picture by Ben Tan

The incumbent Johor Opposition leader insisted today’s development was not an attempt to form a “back door” government.

“The state PH government has collapsed and Johor is in need of a government.

“This does not contravene Johor’s State Constitution,” the Benut assemblyman said.

Hasni said the new and as yet unnamed coalition will discuss its nomination for the next mentri besar only after getting the Johor Sultan’s views.

“We also have to consider the views of the Sultan of Johor on this matter,” he said.

Hasni added that he would back Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal if the state ruler wants to maintain him as mentri besar.

Hasni, a former senior executive councillor in the previous BN state government, has been highly tipped to be the next Johor mentri besar if PH loses.

The 60-year-old seasoned politician has been at the forefront as the Johor Opposition leader and was instrumental in BN’s success in the recent Tanjung Piai by-elections.

Hasni said he had not been in contact with DAP leaders contrary to rumours.

He had stressed that Umno has vowed to not cooperate with DAP and would not welcome the predominantly Chinese party in the new political bloc.

PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

BN or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and one from PAS.