Report: Selangor MB, aligned to Azmin, summons all PKR state assemblymen

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a meeting in Shah Alam January 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari summoned all PKR state legislative assemblyman to meet at his official residence in Shah Alam this morning, The Star reported amid a purported power grab attempt.

They included state lawmakers aligned to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who first gathered at the Institut Darul Ehsan in Shah Alam before meeting the MB, the English daily added.

One assemblyman was quoted as saying that it is likely that Amirudin had called the meeting in relation to the so-called plot to form a “backdoor” federal government.

“We don’t know what he means but at this juncture, we are assuming that he will switch camps and move to Anwar’s side,” said the assemblyman.

Amirudin is known as an ally of Azmin who handpicked the former to succeed him as Selangor MB.

Azmin, now a minister, is seen as one of the lead figures behind the purported coup against the Pakatan Harapan federal government after he and his faction appeared at a gathering with Umno and PAS MPs at Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya, last night.

The new development has raised questions about the political pact between PH component parties, and if the collapse at the federal level would spill over to the states the coalition controls.

In Selangor, PKR controls 21 seats. A dozen are reportedly aligned to Azmin while nine are in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s camp.

But the deficit in support for Anwar is unlikely to shake PH in Selangor since it still holds a comfortable majority, with 33 assemblymen — 16 from DAP, nine from PKR and eight from Amanah.

Azmin’s 12 supporters along with five Barisan Nasional, one PAS and five Bersatu assemblymen, form only 23 assemblymen in the state’s 56-member legislative assembly.