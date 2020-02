Minister of Finance, Lim Guan Eng arrives for the DAP meeting at the DAP headquarters, February 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 - Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the meeting with Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad amid speculation of a government change was “very emotional.”

The former Penang chief minister only gave a one-line reply when asked about his meeting with Dr Mahathir, at the latter’s residence.

“It was a very emotional meeting, “ Lim said, before being escorted away to the meeting room at the DAP headquarters here.

