BN man claims new coalition can form government, leaders to seek audience with Agong

MIC deputy president and Tapah MP M. Saravanan speaks to reporters at PWTC February 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) leader asserted that a new coalition involving major Opposition parties along with Bersatu and a rogue PKR faction could achieve the simple majority needed to become the government.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan told reporters at the Umno headquarters here that the new coalition’s leaders would be seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

“The situation is very assuring. In the nearest time, we will be seeking an audience with His Majesty. BN has the strength.

“BN always had the numbers,” Saravanan said without providing other details.

Umno leaders are still in a meeting here.

MORE TO COME