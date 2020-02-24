At Dr M’s home, Bersatu’s Redzuan hints ‘7th PM to become 8th’

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof is seen in front of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s house in Seri Kembangan February 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof joined supporters at former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s home here and suggested that the intrigue involving the latter was not over.

Dr Mahathir resigned as the prime minister following speculation that Bersatu would join Opposition parties to form a new government but Redzuan hinted that the former PM would soon return to the position.

“I’m here to show support for the seventh prime minister becoming the eighth prime minister tomorrow,” he said pointedly.

Senator P. Waytha Moorthy was also seen arriving in a heavily-tinted car.

Earlier at around 2.30pm, former PKR MPs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin along with several unidentified leaders also entered the compound.

After resigning as PM, Dr Mahathir also withdrew as the chairman of Bersatu.

He was summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 5pm today.

The presence of the ministers at his home has renewed speculation that he will attempt to form a new coalition government yet.

Bersatu quit the PH coalition today while 11 MPs including Azmin and Zuraide left PKR to become independent.

The departures mean PH is now a minority government.

