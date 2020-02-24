Anwar, Wan Azizah and Guan Eng leave Putra Perdana without meeting Dr M

Anwar was scheduled to meet Dr Mahathir at his office at Putra Perdana at 9:30am today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have left the Putra Perdana Complex without meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu had arrived at the complex also for a meeting with Dr Mahathir.

The federal ministers had arrived at the complex to attend a national development meeting that is supposed to be chaired by Dr Mahathir, scheduled to start at 11am.

However, Dr Mahathir was reportedly not present at Putra Perdana.

Anwar was seen entering the Putra Perdana Compex at 9:26am.

The Port Dickson MP left the complex, along with the other federal ministers at 10:25am.

All parties left Putra Perdana to head over to Dr Mahathir’s residence at Seri Kembangan.