Umno sec-gen confirms president Zahid among those meeting Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa leaves after the Umno meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn February 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Umno has confirmed today that its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were among those allowed to seek audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this evening.

Party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed this following the conclusion of a special party Supreme Council meeting at its headquarters in Menara Dato Onn here at 6pm.

“Just now the president had held a meeting and had given an update on new political development in the country and he has informed that he will be with other [political] leaders going the Istana Negara,” he said to the press here, adding further that Zahid had left the venue at 6pm.

Annuar also said that Umno lawmakers is due to meet other lawmakers at a location in Petaling Jaya. However, he did not elaborate on the exact location when asked further.

The meeting, which starts at 3.30pm today and concluded at around 6pm, saw many Umno Supreme Council members such as Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman exiting in silence as a pool of reporters had barraged them with questions on what was discussed at the meeting.

Only Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan spoke briefly to reporters, confirming that the meeting took place and all Umno Supreme Council members were present.

“We had a meeting just now. The president and the deputy president were present,” he said, referring to Zahid and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

When asked on where he is heading next, Ahmad Maslan only said he was heading “home”.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also briefly commented that the meeting “was for the country” and subsequently left.