MIC president: Azmin out of PKR, Bersatu likely quitting Pakatan

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali arrives at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran asserted tonight that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has resigned from PKR.

He told reporters this while attending a curious gathering of political rivals at the Sheraton Hotel here, where members of Azmin’s so-called PKR “Cartel” were stationed while other political developments played out.

“As far as I know Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has come out of PKR and the possibility of Bersatu coming out of Pakatan Harapan,”

“Forming a new government, I don’t know yet lah. That one you must ask Tun (Dr Mahathir),” he told reporters after a dinner event here.

When asked why he was at the hotel, Vigneswaran coyly said he was simply here for a meal.

He added that MIC, as part of Barisan Nasional, will remain with the coalition and abide by chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s decisions.

Speculation about the change of government went into overdrive today after the major political parties arranged impromptu meetings, after the PH presidential council met to discuss the contentious power transition on Friday.

On Friday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) warned that it could leave PH after some leaders tried to make Dr Mahathir fix a date for when he will step down as the prime minister.

Aside from the “cartel”, Umno as well as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (formerly Sarawak Barisan Nasional) also met unexpectedly in the capital today.

