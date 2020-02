Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin arrived at the Sheraton Hotel here tonight to join a growing group of politicians from both sides of the aisle, amid fierce speculation that a new government will be formed. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin arrived at the Sheraton Hotel here tonight to join a growing group of politicians from both sides of the aisle, amid fierce speculation that a new government will be formed.

The Rembau MP declined to comment when asked about the intense speculation.

Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican was also seen arriving.

MORE TO COME