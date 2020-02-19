Police probe war of words, gun-pointing incident at Pekan Baru station

Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the case is being investigated by both the Criminal Investigation Department and the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS). — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 19 — Perak Police are investigating the war of words between two police officers on duty, which allegedly ended only when one pointed a pistol at the other, at the Pekan Baru Police station here yesterday.

Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the case is being investigated by both the Criminal Investigation Department and the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS).

“We are investigating and gathering information from eyewitnesses to ascertain whether or not such (gun-pointing) incident took place.

“What we know is that both were on duty yesterday and are still working,” he told reporters when met after the Perak Police Contingent’s monthly assembly here today.

It is learnt that in the 5pm incident yesterday, a war of words broke out between a policewoman and a policeman at the station before she drew out her pistol and pointed it at him.

Razarudin said police will not compromise any misconduct of its personnel, including drug abuse, hence the regular examination and urine test conducted by JIPS and the Narcotic Crime Investigation Department.

“We have also carried out the weekly operation to combat gambling and vice activities in all our districts as we don’t want to be accused of being corrupt. We have to uphold and make apparent of our integrity at all time. That’s important,” he added. — Bernama