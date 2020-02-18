World Bank reviewing covid-19 impact before revising Malaysia’s GDP growth target

In principle, the World Bank is looking at a GDP growth of 4.5 per cent in 2020 for Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The World Bank is in the midst of reviewing the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Malaysia’s economy before deciding whether to revise the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth target.

In principle, the World Bank is looking at a GDP growth of 4.5 per cent in 2020 for Malaysia.

Its Global Knowledge and Research Hub country manager (Malaysia), Firas Raad said a revision was likely in light of the “evolving situation”.

“Everybody is still looking at the impact and its flow channels,” he told reporters after the launch of the “Practitioner’s Guide to Innovation Policy” report, here today. — Bernama