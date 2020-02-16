Covid-19: Langkawi hotels offer up to 70pc discount

Hotel operators in Langkawi have agreed to offer between 30 and 70 per cent discounts on room rates to draw back tourists following the Covid-19 infection. — Screenshot from Google Maps

LANGKAWI, Feb 16 — Hotel operators in Langkawi have agreed to offer between 30 and 70 per cent discounts on room rates to draw back tourists following the Covid-19 infection.

Kedah/Perlis Branch of Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) vice-president Razmi Rahmat said 45 hotel operators affiliated to MAH would offer the discounts to reduce the impact of the decline in tourist arrivals and cancellation of hotel bookings by Chinese tourists and locals.

The offer will be available until a date to be announced, he said.

“The discount is offered by three-star hotels and above. People can check their websites or social media to know more about it.

“For example, a three-star hotel will have an attractive deal starting RM150 and not more than RM250 per night,” he said here today.

Razmi said it is safe to visit Langkawi and that people should take advantage of the discount offered.

“Langkawi has just hosted the Le Tour de Langkawi 2020, which means the island is safe to visit,” he said. — Bernama