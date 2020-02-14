Covid-19: Defer non-essential travel to Singapore and HK, private medical society advises Sarawakians

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. SSPMP president Dr Liew Shan Fap advised Sarawakians living and working in Singapore and Hong Kong to postpone returning to Sarawak, if possible. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Feb 14 — The Sarawak Society of Private Medical Practitioners (SSPMP) today advised Sarawakians to postpone all non-essential travel to Singapore and Hong Kong as a precautionary measure against contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Its president Dr Liew Shan Fap also advised Sarawakians living and working in Singapore and Hong Kong to postpone returning to Sarawak, if possible.

“Should travel be necessary, upon return to Sarawak, you should practise self-quarantine for 14 days and practise good personal hygiene to prevent passing any infection to your loved ones,” Dr Liew said in a press statement.

He noted that there is an increasing number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections in Singapore and Hong Kong.

“Thus, there is an increased risk of contracting the infection in these regions,” he added.

Dr Liew said SSPMP urges the cooperation of everyone during this challenging time.