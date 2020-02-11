Redevelopment of Kampung Baru will maintain Malay, Islamic identity, says project consultant

Kampung Baru still has many traditional kampung houses like this one. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The atmosphere and culture of a Malay village in the 70’s and 80’s will be revived in Kampung Baru here through a cultural centre to be built as part of the redevelopment plan for the 100-year-old village.

According to Azril Amir Jaafar, the principal of the Veritas Design Group, a consultant company for the redevelopment, the project, called ‘Malay Arts Performance and Culture Centre’ is not only part of the initiative to preserve the identity, and Malay and Islamic characteristics of the village but will also be a tourist attraction and a platform to introduce the uniqueness of Malay culture.

Azril said the cultural and arts centre will be an open public space like a park that offers a variety of outdoor activities and is planned to be built near the Saloma Link which was opened to the public on Feb 5.

“Various Malay cultural performances such as kuda kepang, wayang kulit (shadow play), Malay films and outdoor cinema shows can be held at the centre. The location near the Saloma Link which connects Kampung Baru and Jalan Ampang is also convenient for people to come and it is also a perfect complement to KLCC,” he told Bernama in a special interview.

Among others, the Kampung Baru redevelopment plan presented at the townhall session on Sept 21 last year, proposed the construction of a Malay Arts Performance and Culture Centre, as well as a heritage park to preserve the identity of Muslim Malays which have become a trademark of the 90-hectare village.

Azril said the development plan will also retain the landmarks of Kampung Baru such as the ‘Pasar Minggu’ (Sunday Market) in Jalan Raja Alang.

It will be restructured in an organised manner, highlighting the traditional Malay food ‘Bubur Lambuk’ which is synonymous with the area.

He said, in addition to culture and lifestyle, the redevelopment will also incorporate architectural elements which symbolise the Malay heritage.

“There are many elements that we can consider as reference such as the songket and tengkolok (traditional male headgear). The Kampung Baru redevelopment is a long-term project that is expected to take 30 years and during this time, ideas will continue to grow.

“An example of a completed project is the Saloma Link where the architectural concept resembles that of ‘sirih junjung’ (betel leaf arrangement) but translated in modern ways and materials.

“The Sirih junjung was chosen because it is an important component in Malay ceremonies especially in bringing two families together through marriage. It is symbolic in the context of linking Kampung Baru and areas around the KLCC,” he explained. — Bernama