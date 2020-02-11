Malaysian glove makers allay WHO’s concern about potential chronic shortage

Malaysian glove manufacturers are increasing their production to avoid a possible shortage that the WHO flagged as concern due to the persisting 2019-nCoV situation worldwide. — Picture courtesy of Top Glove Corporation

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysian glove manufacturers are increasing their production to avoid a possible shortage that the World Health Organisation (WHO) flagged as concern due to the persisting novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation worldwide.

Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) president Denis Low pledged in a statement today that the supply of the medical item will be adequate.

“An official from WHO had contacted us on the back of a serious announcement of concern about shortages by its chief, Tedros Adhamon Ghebreyesus recently and we want to assure the world that Malaysian glove makers are committed to produce much more than it normally could, so as to ease the demand.

“The industry is certainly in an oversold position right now but has not reached a pandemonium position yet,” Low said.

He acknowledged that local producers were facing manpower issues but expressed belief that the Malaysian government will expedite its approval for migrant workers to support his association’s efforts.

He also stressed that Margma members were not engaged in profiteering and said recently-announced prices were the result of the government’s move to increase the minimum wage this year.

Malaysia accounts for nearly two-thirds of the global supply for medical gloves.

While the 2019-nCoV situation in Malaysia has stabilised, China continues to grapple with continued infections and deaths.

China reported over 43,000 confirmed infections today and over 1,000 deaths from the virus so far.