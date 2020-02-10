Malay Mail

Drama mama: Clown face ‘Rosmah and Najib’ steal the show at Anugerah Juara Lagu — with luxury handbags in tow (VIDEO)

Monday, 10 Feb 2020 12:35 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

Drama Band’s performance of self-titled single ‘Drama’ has been a hit on social media. — Screengrab from Twitter/YBZharif
PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Malaysian rock group Drama Band caused a buzz with their performance at the “Anugerah Juara Lagu 34” (AJL34) last night where they parodied some of the most jaw-dropping scandals from 2019.

Among the highlights was a couple dressed as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in clown makeup, reminiscent of the well-known clown caricature by political artist Fahmi Reza.

Drama Band vocalist Aepul Roza then mimics Rosmah’s infamous “Can I advise you something?” line plucked from a recording of a phone call between her and Najib that has since been immortalised into a meme.

 

Celebrity preachers and their turbulent love lives were also the butt of the joke during Drama Band’s performance as a male actor finds himself stuck between two women, one of whom is expecting a child.

Many connected the act to preacher PU Abu who was widely condemned for divorcing his pregnant wife last year and marrying another woman not long after.

 

Religious figure Da’i Farhan was not spared from ridicule either as another actor dressed in a songkok parodied the preacher and displayed his iconic hand symbol.

 

Malaysians on Twitter have been hailing the performance for being “bold” and “fearless” in their references to 2019's most controversial stories in local entertainment and politics.

 

 

 

However, there were mixed feelings over the band’s decision to lampoon former Dewi Remaja winner Haneesya Hanee, who was stripped of her crown after being caught clubbing and drinking alcohol.

Similar criticisms also arose over the depiction of actor Haqiem Rusli who was previously accused of capitalising on mental health issues to market his new single.

 

 

