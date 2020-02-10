Drama mama: Clown face ‘Rosmah and Najib’ steal the show at Anugerah Juara Lagu — with luxury handbags in tow (VIDEO)

Drama Band’s performance of self-titled single ‘Drama’ has been a hit on social media. — Screengrab from Twitter/YBZharif

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Malaysian rock group Drama Band caused a buzz with their performance at the “Anugerah Juara Lagu 34” (AJL34) last night where they parodied some of the most jaw-dropping scandals from 2019.

Among the highlights was a couple dressed as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in clown makeup, reminiscent of the well-known clown caricature by political artist Fahmi Reza.

Drama Band vocalist Aepul Roza then mimics Rosmah’s infamous “Can I advise you something?” line plucked from a recording of a phone call between her and Najib that has since been immortalised into a meme.

Can I Advise You Something? The Most Rebellious Live Performance On Malaysia Tv Show By #dramaband #ajl34 🤡🤡🤡 #najibandrosmah #kitasemuapenghasut pic.twitter.com/hvdh5ARhXG — Lone X Wolves (@lonexwolves_) February 9, 2020

Celebrity preachers and their turbulent love lives were also the butt of the joke during Drama Band’s performance as a male actor finds himself stuck between two women, one of whom is expecting a child.

Many connected the act to preacher PU Abu who was widely condemned for divorcing his pregnant wife last year and marrying another woman not long after.

Religious figure Da’i Farhan was not spared from ridicule either as another actor dressed in a songkok parodied the preacher and displayed his iconic hand symbol.

Malaysians on Twitter have been hailing the performance for being “bold” and “fearless” in their references to 2019's most controversial stories in local entertainment and politics.

Drama Band making a statement. A STATEMENT.



They have no fear. I screamed like a maniac. Tengok apa yang diorang portray atas stage. Drama drama Malaysia! KUDOS 👏🏻 #AJL34 — Darleen Zakir (@darleenzakir) February 9, 2020

Drama Band’s performance is excellent actually - the display of sociopolitical criticism would be inconceivable as recently as 5 years ago, but it happened tonight. The depiction of PU and penunggang agama was super apt. #AJL34 — Faizal Hamssin (@faizalhamssin) February 9, 2020

However, there were mixed feelings over the band’s decision to lampoon former Dewi Remaja winner Haneesya Hanee, who was stripped of her crown after being caught clubbing and drinking alcohol.

Similar criticisms also arose over the depiction of actor Haqiem Rusli who was previously accused of capitalising on mental health issues to market his new single.

drama band punya performance shouldn’t include the depression & dewi remaja parts kot i guess. both haqiem rusli & haneesya, they have apologized, pebenda la. these peeps need to move on kot :/ nothing just my two cents.. #AJL34 — أنيس چيقواتا (@anischeesecake) February 9, 2020