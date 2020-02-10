Guan Eng calls for moderate Malaysians to defend PH amidst ‘Pakatan Nasional’ rumours

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya February 6, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng calls for moderate Malaysians regardless of race to rise and defend Pakatan Harapan (PH) amidst rumours of a new Malay parties coalition that will form a “backdoor” government to replace them.

Lim said some major newspapers that lean towards Opposition parties have been harping on Pakatan Nasional and he claimed that the new rumoured coalition will pose a clear and present danger to the Malaysian way of life.

“PH is the only coalition that represents all Malaysians and firmly rejects racist and religious extremists trying to regain the power they had earlier lost through corruption and economic mismanagement, by targeting non-Malays and non-Muslims. PH wants shared prosperity that is inclusive, not exclusive to only one group.

“The time has come for not just non-Malays and non-Muslims but all Malaysians to stand up for moderation based on democracy, rule of law, performance and integrity that respects and protects the rakyat, regardless of race, religion, geography and demography,” he said in a statement today.

The rumoured coalition that centres around Umno and PAS supporting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is said to stop the power transition agreed by PH coalition before 2018 general election in which PKR President Datuk Seri Dr Anwar Ibrahim will replace the Bersatu chairman before the 15th general elections.

Lim said it is dangerous as Umno and PAS leaders have made the previously clear and unequivocal declaration that they do not want non-Muslims as Cabinet Ministers, especially for key posts like in the Finance Ministry, even though there is no such prohibition in the Federal Constitution.

He said this will also mark the return to dark ages as dangerous, divisive and destructive politics is consistent with racist and religious extremist statements from PAS and Umno leaders that were condoned by both MCA and MIC, giving examples such as opposing funding for vernacular schools with some even calling for it to be closed down, boycotting non-Muslim products and businesses.

Yesterday, PAS announced that they will table a vote of confidence for the Prime Minister during the next Parliamentary sitting in March.

Party deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that the move is necessary to address the current power transition turmoil involving Dr Mahathir, which has “disrupted political and economic stability.”

In a media interview on February 8, Dr Mahathir said he did not invite anyone to form a new government under the “Pakatan Nasional” banner, adding that his openness about meeting opposition leaders had been misinterpreted by some.

Mahathir said that Umno and PAS leaders had approached him as they realised their parties had significantly weakened following the last general elections and he said he will undergo his promise to give Anwar the position as long as the latter has Parliament support.