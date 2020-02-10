Comedian Abam Bocey laid to rest

Abam leaves behind wife Siti Norhidayah Mohd Ali and a five-month-old son Syed Uthman Hamzah Al-Juffrey. — Picture via Instagram/Abam Bocey

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Popular comedian Abam Bocey who died early this morning was laid to rest at the Kampung Sungai Pusu Muslim cemetery in Gombak after Maghrib prayer today.



Earlier, the remains of the comedian, whose real name is Syed Umar Mokhtar Syed Mohd Redzuan, were taken to the Gombak Utara Mosque for the final bath, shrouding and funeral prayer.



Thousands of his family members, relatives and friends from the entertainment and comedy industry attended the funeral.



The 32-year-old comedian died in his sleep at his home in Kampung Sg Salak, Batu 10, Jalan Gombak, early today after having a headache and fever over the past two days.



He leaves behind wife Siti Norhidayah Mohd Ali and a five-month-old son Syed Uthman Hamzah Al-Juffrey.



Abam was a member or a popular comedy group, Bocey, along with Muhammad Fadzlie Nizam (Fad) and Mohd Nasir Hamzah (Achey).



On Jan 11, the group bagged RM150,000 as the third-place winner of Astro’s popular television comedy competition, Maharaja Lawak Mega 2019. They were the champion of the competition in 2016 and 2017. — Bernama