Third League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds passes several resolutions, calls for continuing support for Palestine

A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a demonstration against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in front of the United States embassy in Santiago December 11, 2017. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 9 — The third Annual Conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (LP4Q) came to a close after the members passed nine resolutions — including to call upon the international and regional Parliaments to issue rules condemning the occupation of Palestine and the atrocities committed towards Palestine.

The head of Palestine-Malaysia Friendship Committee Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, who is also the executive committee member of LP4Q, said the resolutions reaffirm that the Palestine Cause is the entire Arab nations’ main priority, and stressing the occupied East Al-Quds as the capital of the State of Palestine.

The resolutions also, among others, reiterate the call upon international community to continue their commitment and support towards the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Syed Ibrahim said Malaysia’s role as the first host of the conference outside of the Middle East may encourage the participation of MPs from more countries, notably in South-east Asia and the Asia-Pacific.

“ This will hopefully give us a stronger voice as a whole,” he said during press conference, here, today.

He also said the involvement of both the government and opposition MPs in Malaysia, including representatives from Umno and PAS, will show that Malaysia is unanimous in raising this issue.

“I will even suggest a special motion, at the next session of Parliament, to express our feelings and voice on the issue of Palestine and the ‘deal of the century,’” he said.

The conference came shortly after the announcement of the so-called “Deal of the Century” by US President Donald Trump which represents a new aggression on the Palestinian people, the denial of their historical rights to their homeland, and a stark violation of international laws and norms and human rights.

More than 300 MPs from 40 countries participated in the two-day conference. — Bernama