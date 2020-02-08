Health DG: Second patient recovers from coronavirus in Malaysia

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks to Sultanah Aminah Hospital’s Infectious Diseases Medical team at Hospital Permai’s isolation ward in Johor Baru January 27, 2019. — Picture from Facebook/Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysia has recorded its second case of a patient recovering from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah

He said the patient is a 40-year-old man from Wuhan, China, who was being treated at the Permai Hospital in Johor after being confirmed as the fourth case of suffering from coronavirus on January 24.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said lab tests proved the man had been fully cured from the virus after being treated with anti-viral medicines.

“Please note that the 4th case of the novel coronavirus 2019 was hospitalized on January 24, 2020 with symptoms of high fever and pneumonia. The patient’s condition worsened on the second day at the Permai Hospital isolation ward in Johor Baru, requiring oxygen assistance.

“Chest X-ray examination on day four showed signs of increased infection. The hospital began treatment with the antiviral drug Kaletra (off-label use) on January 28, 2020. After 8 days of treatment, the patient’s condition improved and was completely healed.

“The latest third test results were negative after the first and second tests were negative. The patient was allowed to return this afternoon. Alhamdullilah, congratulations to the medical team led by Dr Masliza Zaid, Infectious Disease Specialist, your service and devotion are greatly appreciated. Thank You,’’ he said.

On February 4, a four-year-old Chinese girl who was treated for the coronavirus in Langkawi had also fully cured, noting the first successful case of recovery in the country for those suffering from the virus.