Umno sec-gen announces Zul Rafique as party’s new disciplinary chief

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique has been appointed as Umno’s disciplinary board chairman to replace Tan Sri Apandi Ali who resigned in December, party secretary Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced today.

Annuar said in a statement that the Umno supreme council decided on the appointment during its meeting at the party’s headquarters here today.

Zulhasnan, a former two-term Setiawangsa MP, had contested in the 14th General Election as a candidate in the Setiawangsa federal seat but lost to PKR’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in May 2018.

Apandi, Zulhasnan’s predecessor, resigned from the disciplinary chief post after alleging interference over a hearing against former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Apandi had complained about the sudden postponement of the disciplinary proceedings, which should have taken place today over supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s report against Hishammuddin for a clandestine meeting in November between Umno MPs and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

In the same statement, Annuar also said the date for Umno’s general assembly was finalised in today’s meeting and fixed for October 26 until 31.

Annuar added that the party’s supreme council expressed significant concern today about the position of the Malays, Muslims and Malaysians in general, claiming these were being “oppressed” as a result of Pakatan Harapan’s supposed failures.

“The supreme council deliberated at lengths on the direction and Muafakat Nasional approach in the current unpredictable political scenario to ensure the people’s wellbeing.

“The supreme council has agreed to continue to strengthen Muafakat Nasional by intensifying its cooperation with PAS especially in the face of countless possibilities,” he said.

Annuar also said the party’s president briefed the supreme council on the latest political development and various unfolding scenarios.

He said the supreme council in return have expressed satisfaction with the president’s explanation while providing their views openly for the president’s consideration.