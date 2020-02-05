Cops: 13 investigation papers opened over fake news on coronavirus

Mazlan warned the public against spreading false news on the Wuhan virus. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A total of 13 investigation papers were opened for spreading fake news on novel coronavirus 2019 cluster through social media sites.

One case had been filed in the Kuala Lumpur Court this morning, while two others, one each in Kuala Terengganu and Sandakan, will be arraigned later, Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said.

He said this to the media after the Chinese New Year Ops Selamat 16 Best District and Contingent Award in Bukit Aman here today.

Mazlan also gave stern warning to the public against spreading false news.

“Now, if there is a report, the police will immediately conduct an investigation to bring the person to court,” he said. — Bernama