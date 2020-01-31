Spreading fake news on coronavirus: MCMC takes Zed Zaidi’s statement

Seniman president Rozaidi Jamil or Zed Zaidi (right) speaks to reporters after giving his statement at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) January 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Jan 31 — Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) president Rozaidi Jamil was at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for two hours to give his statement on his action in sharing fake news about the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.

More well-known as Zed Zaidi, 40, he arrived at MCMC here together with his lawyer, Zamri Idrus at 3.30pm and completed giving his statement at 5.45pm.

When met, Zed Zaidi said he had given full cooperation to the authorities to investigate the case.

‘‘People out there must be careful when posting on the social media,’’ he said briefly.

Meanwhile, Zamri said his client was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing a picture of a fake news on Twitter purportedly all countries had barred the entry of tourists from China except Malaysia.

He said Zed Zaidi’s sim card had also been taken and recorded by MCMC.

“We were informed just now by MCMC, they will call him (again) if they see a need to obtain further details from Jed ..that’s all,’’ he said.

Asked if Zed Zaidi had the intention to spread invalid news or create panic in society, Zamri said what were written on Twitter were his personal issues.

‘‘Not at all, this was indeed confirmed by Zed himself. No ulterior motive,’’ he said.

The actor recently shared fake news to the effect: “Breaking News: All countries except Malaysia — All countries has banned Chinese tourists except Malaysia” which was uploaded through Facebook account and Twitter.

Other than Zed Zaidi, MCMC, with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), also recorded the statement of “Oh My Media” website owner Mohd Khairul Anuar Rosli, 30, and another member of the public for sharing fake news purportedly on the arrivals of hundreds of tourists from China to Pulau Langkawi, Kedah to escape the coronavirus outbreak in their country. — Bernama