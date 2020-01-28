Xavier: Water Services Industry Act to be amended

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar speaks at a press conference after chairing the Water Resources Pollution Action and Monitoring Committee meeting at his ministry in Putrajaya January 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — The Water Services Industry Act 2006 will be amended to beef up enforcement to curb water resources pollution incidents, said Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar.

He said in its first meeting today, the Water Resources Pollution Action and Monitoring Committee had, among others, proposed that the authorities were given the power to arrest individuals and seize vehicles suspected of being used in pollution incidents.

“The committee also proposed higher penalties for such offences,” he said at a press conference here after chairing the meeting of the committee that was established following the Sungai Selangor pollution incident last July.

The committee encompasses representatives of the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry; International Trade and Industry Ministry; Housing and Local Government Ministry; the Royal Malaysia Police, the Department of Environment, Road Transport Department, the National Water Services Commission and state governments.

Xavier said the amendments were expected to be tabled in Parliament in October. — Bernama