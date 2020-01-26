Coronavirus: Putra Mosque in Putrajaya closed to visitors

The Putra Mosque here has been closed to non-Muslim visitors since 2pm today until further notice following the outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, 26 Jan — The Putra Mosque here has been closed to non-Muslim visitors since 2pm today until further notice following the outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

A spokesman for the mosque management, when contacted by Bernama, said the mosque premises will only be opened for prayers.

Non-Muslim visitors will only be allowed outside the building (before the guard post) to take photographs, he said.

Meanwhile, check by Bernama saw the area within the vicinity of the Putra Mosque and Dataran Putra crowded with visitors, with many taking advantage of the long weekend in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration to visit the place.

So far, four Chinese nationals visiting Malaysia have been confirmed to be infected by the virus. — Bernama