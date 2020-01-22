Bus terminals to go cashless next, says transport minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke launches the cashless payment system for myBas Ipoh at Terminal Meru Raya Ipoh January 16, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Transport Ministry is working to get all public bus terminals in the country to implement a cashless ticket purchase by using the e-wallet system.

Its minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook, said it would be carried out in stages since there are terminals which have yet to implement the centralised ticketing system (CTS).

“If possible, we want all terminals to go cashless, but we also need to look at the facilities available and condition at the terminal, so those without CTS facility will take more time,” he told a press conference at the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) today.

He was at TBS to monitor the balik kampung exodus among city folks returning to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year celebration. Also present was Deputy Transport Minister Kamarudin Jaffar.

Loke said for bus companies, especial stage bus operators who received subsidy from the government, they are required to implement a cashless ticket purchase system and it will be implemented in stages.

As for express bus companies, Loke said he believed they would be able to implement the “cashless’ ticket purchase system as some major bus terminals had already adopted the system.

Currently, among the bus terminals with facilities for cashless ticket purchase are the erminal Amanjaya in Ipoh, and TBS, which also began accepting ticket purchase through e-wallet today.

In welcoming the move by TBS, Loke said it was in line with the ministry’s focus on the digitalisation of transport services.

In another development, he said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) had approved temporary licence for 316 additional buses for the Chinese New Year celebration. — Bernama