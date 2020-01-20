Perak MCA urge Ipohites to speak up against city council’s amendment on land usage

Perak MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Low Guo Nan speaks during a press conference in Ipoh January 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 20 — Perak MCA is crying foul over the Ipoh City Council’s proposed amendments on land usage involving a total of 158.23 hectares that could result in adverse effects and wants the local residents to voice their objections.

The Opposition party’s state public services and complaints bureau chief Low Guo Nan claimed that 10 locations under the jurisdiction of the city council, which were once gazetted as flood catchment ponds, forests and recreational area will now be changed into housing and commercial area under the council’s 2020 Ipoh Local Plan.

“Developing the areas which have been gazetted as flood catchment and recreational areas might cause flash floods and traffic congestions,” he told a press conference here today.

“The areas which have been gazetted should not be changed in order to maintain the greenery, comfort and order in the city,” he added.

Low said the proposed areas are in Taman Ipoh Permai, Kledang Saiong Forest, forest area in Tambun and Malay Reserve Tanjung Rambutan, agricultural land along the Ipoh-Lumut highway, Taman Chepor Sentosa, recreational land in Ipoh Old Town and near SMJK Yuk Choy in Jalan Kuala Kangsar.

He claimed the objections to the proposed amendment can only be done manually at the Council’s Planning Department.

“We have stepped into 2020, by right objections should be allowed to be made online.

“Not many will object if it has to be done manually. Is this what the council wants? We don’t know,” said Low, adding that the objection period started last December 30 and is until January 27 this year.

He expressed surprised that the assemblymen in the affected areas have not raised their concern over the proposed amendments.

Low also urged state housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages committee chairman Paul Yong to take responsibility and make sure that the proposed amendments on the areas mentioned are not approved.

Malay Mail has reached out to the Ipoh City Council for comments.