EC urges Kimanis voters to head to the polls early

Election Commissioner chairman Azhar Harun on his inspection rounds at Sekolah Kebangsaan Nyatoh in Rantau April 13, 2019 during the Rantau by-election. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KIMANIS, Jan 16 — Voters exercising their right in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election this Saturday are advised to go to the polls early and not wait for the last minute.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said voters should plan ahead and to go out early in the morning.

“Do not wait to the very last minute even if the voting time is from 7.30am to 5pm,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded voters to bring along their identity and voter’s cards or voting information and to present them to the first voting clerk (KP1) on duty at the polling stream, to facilitate verification and ensure a smooth voting process.

“In addition, voters are advised not to hand over their identity cards to anyone other than the EC staff on duty,” he said.

He advised voters who have not received the voter’s card or still have not obtained any voting details to check and get the information in advance before polling day.

The checks could be made through the EC portal, call the EC hotline at 03-88927018, use the My SPR Semak application, or send an SMS to 15888 by typing SPRSEMAKNO.IC number, he added.

“After getting the details, voters are encouraged to note down the polling centre, polling stream and voter number,” he said.

According to Azhar, voters who have received the voter’s card or already know their voting information, no longer need to go to the ‘barung’ (voters’ reference booth), but to proceed to their respective polling streams on polling day

He said 29,664 voters are eligible to vote in the by-election adding that nine early voters had cast their vote on January 14.

The Kimanis by-election will witness a one-on-one contest between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohamad Alamin. — Bernama