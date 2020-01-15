Mujahid: Jakim has never banned any non-Muslim celebration

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a news conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya January 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has never banned any festive celebration, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the department would give its opinion on the etiquette that needed to be followed by Muslims when attending the celebrations of other faiths.

Mujahid said the matter had been clarified in the Cabinet meeting after a circular on the Ponggal celebrations was issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“We (Jakim) were asked on our opinion by the MOE. We gave our opinion and within that opinion that we gave, we submitted it to the MoE in the best manner for them to explain it to the public and concerned parties who are the Muslims.

“How they are going to say it, is not our drafting or crafting. It is their crafting,” he told reporters after receiving an allocation amounting RM100 million from the Ministry of Finance for tahfiz schools, people’s religious schools and pondok schools here today. — Bernama