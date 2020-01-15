Another minister clarifies Ponggal not religious festival

Hindu devotees cook Ponggal rice over open fire to mark the Harvest Festival at the Sri Maha Kala Muneswarar temple in Sentul January 13, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has clarified that Ponggal is not a religious event or festival.

He said it is an event marking the end of the harvest season, as well as success or abundance.

He noted that the festival has long been celebrated in Malaysia.

“It should be viewed as an event for our society to strengthen their ties, respect culture and promote unity and nation-building,” he said in his Twitter and Facebook postings today.

Ponggal is celebrated for four days beginning from the first day of ‘Thai’ month in the Tamil calendar, as a form of thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest. — Bernama