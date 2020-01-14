Kimanis by-election: 11 police reports on bribery, defamation, treason

Warisan campaign workers put up flags in Kimanis January 8, 2020, ahead of the Kimanis by-election. — Bernama pic

PENAMPANG, Jan 14 — Police have received 11 reports in connection with the Kimanis parliamentary by-election as of today.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said of the total, six investigation papers have been opened for various offences under the Election Offences Act 1954 and the Penal Code.

“The cases being investigated are linked to bribery, defamation and treason,” he told reporters after visiting the Penampang District Police Headquarters here today.

At the same time, he said the two contesting parties, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Barisan Nasional (BN) had applied for 181 political campaign permits throughout the campaign period until yesterday.

Warisan had applied for 112 permits and BN, 69, he said.

Meanwhile, Omar advised the public and organisers to comply with the rules set during the Solidarity Gathering to Reject the Temporary Sabah Pass which will take place in Membakut town, Kimanis, tomorrow.

“The police have approved a conditional permit to hold the gathering. Therefore, I would like the organisers to advise all those who attend to abide by the rules,” he said.

The Kimanis by-election will witness a straight fight between Datuk Karim Bujang of Warisan and Datuk Mohamad Alamin of BN.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling on January 18 and early voting on January 14. — Bernama