Sarawak green-lights oil exploration by state-owned Petros

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Jan 13 — The state government has issued a permit to state-owned Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) to undertake oil and gas exploration on-shore in the Miri and Limbang Divisions, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the permit was issued in accordance with the Sarawak Land Code and the Federal Constitution.

“Oil and gas resources belong to Sarawak. It is our right to explore these resources,” he said at the launch of the “Sarawakku Sayang” programme here.

The chief minister also called on the people to work with the state government as a single team.

“Sarawak’s future is bright, but what is important is we must have the same spirit to work as a team,” he said, likening the state to a boat participating in a regatta, with the people, including the political leaders, as its paddlers.

He said both political leaders and the people must synchronise for the boat to move forward.

“If we don’t work as a team, the boat will either capsize or tilt. We have to paddle correctly so that we arrive at our destination,” he said.

“The end result is Sarawak will emerge at the most developed state in Malaysia by the year 2030,” he added.

Among those who were present at the launch of the programme were the two Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Tan Sri Dr James Masing, state ministers, State Secretary Datuk Jaul Sameon and community leaders.