Chong Wei wishes Momota speedy recovery after horror crash

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Former national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei wishes a speedy recovery for world number one badminton player, Kento Momota, who was involved in an accident earlier today.

Expressing sadness over the incident, Chong Wei hopes the Japanese singles player is given the time and space to rest and recuperate.

“I spoke with him, and looking at his condition, I feel sorry. What’s more, the crash happened after he won the title and was on his way back to Japan.

“I know all badminton fans are concerned about his situation. Let’s pray for Momota to fully recover and be back on the court,” he said when met by reporters after visiting the player at the Putrajaya Hospital here today.

In the 4.40am incident, Momota and three others were injured after the van which was ferrying them crashed into the back of a lorry that was said to be moving slowly at KM13.7 of the Maju Expressway (MEX). The van’s driver, B. Nageswarau, died at the scene.

Chong Wei said he was informed by Japanese head coach Park Joo Bong that Momota needed at least two weeks of rest.

Yesterday, Momota won the men’s singles title at Malaysia Masters 2020, his first title at the prestigious tournament after defeating former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the finals at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong had also visited the player at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also expressed sadness over the matter via Twitter.

“I am sad to hear of the unfortunate event which befell Japanese badminton player Kento Momota this morning. My thanks to the rescue team, and may those involved recover quickly,” he said.

He also expressed his condolences to the family members of Nageswarau. — Bernama