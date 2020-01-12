UPSI supports PM’s proposal to split Education Ministry into two

UPSI supports Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s intention to consider having two education ministries once again, comprising the Education Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) supports Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s intention to consider having two education ministries once again, comprising the Education Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran said the increasingly challenging complexity of tertiary institutions warrants a special ministry which would be responsible for the direction and performance of these bodies.

He said this was in line with the nation’s objective of making Malaysia an international education hub.

“We are confident that the proposal by the Prime Minister to revive the Ministry of Higher Education is a noble one and we in UPSI are supportive of the idea,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the ministry would allow public and private universities to give special attention to working with the ministry to attain the objective of bringing in more international students which would add to their funds.

Mohammad Shatar also congratulated Dr Mahathir for being the interim Education Minister until the appointment of a new minister.

“Tun Dr Mahathir has vast experience as Prime Minister and was once the Education Minister,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported Dr Mahathir as saying he would study the possibility of splitting the Education Ministry by setting up a higher education ministry as was previously done.

On January 10, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Dr Mahathir would act as Education Minister, effective from January 3, as decided by the Cabinet on Wednesday, January 8. — Bernama