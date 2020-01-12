One UiTM student drowns, another missing at Pantai Pandak

A crowd of onlookers gathers around the body of Mohd Nor Hishamudin Nor Saidi after it was recovered by the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Team in Pantai Pandak, Kuala Terengganu January 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — A trip for a group of 15 Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Chendering students yesterday turned tragic when one of them drowned at Pantai Pandak here and one went missing.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Salahuddin Isa said in the 6pm incident, Mohd Nor Hishamudin Nor Saidi, 21, and Tengku Mohd Afiq Tengku Muhazan Shah, 20, were swept away by sudden strong currents.

He said the body of Mohd Nor Hishamudin was found floating about one kilometre from where he was last seen at 9.50pm by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA).

“However, another victim is still missing,” he said when met at the scene.

Mohd Salahuddin said the department was alerted about the incident at 6.41pm before dispatching 17 personnel from the PPDA unit.

He said strong winds and huge waves forced the search and rescue team for the missing victim to suspend its operation yesterday and would continue at 7am today. — Bernama