Four-star Chinese restaurant in KL reopened after nod from Health Department

The restaurant, located in Kuala Lumpur’s golden triangle business and retail district, was initially ordered to close for 14 days due to sanitary issues. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― A popular Chinese restaurant on Jalan Imbi in Kuala Lumpur, which was ordered to close for 14 days, was allowed to reopen after officers from Ministry of Health (MoH) were satisfied with its sanitary status.

In a statement to Malay Mail, the Kuala Lumpur Health Department said a closure notice can be lifted anytime as long as the establishment meets the cleanliness requirements.

“Based on the law, the notice of closure is two weeks, but if within that two weeks the restaurant shows satisfactory improvements, the temporary closure can be lifted.

“The restaurant applied for officers to make another assessment and it satisfied all requirements,” the statement said.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that the restaurant, located in Kuala Lumpur’s golden triangle business and retail district, had been ordered to close for 14 days due to sanitary issues.

The closure order was initially issued by the Kuala Lumpur Health Department on January 8 and the business was given until January 22 to comply with sanitation regulations.

However, checks by Malay Mail and other netizens today found the restaurant open for business.

“Yes, closed due to sanitary conditions and low rating (61 per cent),” department director Dr Param Jeeth Singh told Malay Mail in a text message today when contacted for confirmation.

Pictures of the restaurant closure's notice have circulated on social media the last two days, ahead of the Chinese New Year public holiday, which falls on January 25 and 26 in Malaysia.

The restaurant is rated four stars on Tripadvisor.



