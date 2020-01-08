MACC tapes reveal former chief conspired with Najib, Rosmah, Abu Dhabi crown prince, foreign dignitaries

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks during a press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya January 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) played for the media today recorded conversations between former chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that it claimed to show a conspiracy at the highest level of government then.

Other recorded phone calls involving Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Umno’s Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and several foreign dignitaries were also revealed today.

At a special press conference at the MACC headquarters here, MACC chief Latheefa Koya said the recordings were from conversations between January 5, 2016 and July 29 that same year, around the period when the US Justice Department announced its anti-kleptocracy investigation into 1MDB.

Latheefa declined to explain how the MACC obtained the recordings but said her team of forensics experts verified that they were real.

“We have been given the recordings... pursuant to investigations, we can confirm their absolute authenticity.

“The contents are shocking; it’s a cover-up and subversion of justice... In the public interest, we’re making public the contents,” she said of the nine sets of audio clips of about 45-minute duration.

