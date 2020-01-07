Deputy minister: Ministry-NGO collaboration on sex education awareness videos to continue

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh (3rd, left) attends World Vision Malaysia’s 70th anniversary celebrations at The Ledge Art Gallery in Petaling Jaya January 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will continue to collaborate with non-governmental organisations (NGO) in producing videos on sexual awareness for children via the online platform this year.

Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh said the government believed that by utilising the platform, it could educate the youths, besides exposing them to the proper way to ask for help if they fell victims to sexual abuse.

“We would collaborate in developing content not only for children aged up to six years old but also for the teenagers.

“The most important thing in producing such videos is the delivery of information and aid to children who became victims or needed help,” she told reporters after attending the World Vision Malaysia 70th anniversary celebration here today.

On June 24 last year, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail launched five sexual awareness videos for children via the YouTube platform as part of the government’s efforts to reduce sexual crimes against children in the country.

The one-minute video for each series was a collaboration between the government and NGO Malaysians Against Pornography, besides Google as the YouTube operator.

Yeoh said the five videos had achieved four million views as at December last year.

In her speech, Yeoh expressed her support for World Vision’s mission to ensure that children are cared for, protected, educated and given every opportunity to build a better future.

“I believe that if everyone comes together and supports each other, the dream of helping every child live to the fullest could be made a reality,” she said.

Also present were World Vision Malaysia chief executive officer Daniel Boey and its advocates Deborah Henry, Owen Yap, Phoebe Yap and Freda Liu. — Bernama