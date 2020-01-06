CID chief: Foreign analysis on sex video implicating minister completed

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The police confirmed today that the foreign forensic analysis into a sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has been done.

The police said they and the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will be making a joint statement soon on the matter.

“I saw that the media had covered several statements stating that the police should have identified [the men in the sex video] and the [forensic] report should have been received,” the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said here.

“True, it is true. We received [the report] end of last year, and we have submitted the investigations papers to the AGC, and the AGC’s side would be making a press statement together with the police soon.”

