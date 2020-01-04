Guan Eng: Pakatan to discuss Maszlee’s successor

Lim Guan Eng said Pakatan Harapan will hold discussion pertaining to Maszlee Malik’s successor as education minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 4 — Pakatan Harapan will hold discussion pertaining to Maszlee Malik’s successor as education minister, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Lim, who is also Finance Minister, said it was best to discuss the matter first, but it would be up to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to make the decision.

“I think it is best that we discuss it together in Pakatan Harapan. Everyone has his own views, let us discuss it... it is for the better,” he told reporters after officiating the upgrading works at the Block 826 of the Customs Department staff quarters in Bagan Jermal, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the proposal that Maszlee’s successor be appointed among academics to lead the ministry.

Maszlee announced his resignation as Education Minister effective yesterday, during a press conference at his ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, when asked about rumours that Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was among the names mentioned to replace Maszlee, Lim said he was unaware of the matter.

“I do not know who will be appointed because I am not the Prime Minister... but I am sure that the successor must be someone from Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Earlier in the programme, Lim said the staff quarters were built in 1969 and had been unoccupied since the 1990s as there were units in dilapidated condition.

He said the repair works costing RM438,000 and the Pakatan Harapan government would continue to be committed to identify and carry out repair works at such housing units for the comfort and convenience of its residents. — Bernama