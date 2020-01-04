Analysts: Anwar should keep eyes on the prize, ignore vacant education minister post

Analysts familiar with local politics were quick to point out that the ministerial vacancy should not be seized upon by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if he is to continue his pursuit of the prime minister’s post. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Some might assume a vacant ministerial post in the government should set off Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s alarms bells as an opportunity to be included in the Cabinet, but several experts suggest the prime minister-in-waiting should wait a little longer.

Analysts familiar with local politics were quick to point out that the ministerial vacancy, following the resignation of Maszlee Malik as education minister on Thursday, should not be seized upon by Anwar if he is to continue his pursuit of the Prime Minister’s (PM) post.

On Thursday, Maszlee resigned as education minister effective January 3, making him the first from Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet to go since the 14th general election.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) political scientist Prof Jayum Jawan asserted that any other position in the Cabinet beside the head of government would seem too meager for Anwar given his current reputation of being touted as the next prime minister.

He also questioned if Malaysians could handle seeing a husband and wife pair in the Cabinet if a reshuffling takes place, referring to Deputy Prime Minister and Anwar’s spouse Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“It will be a terrible mistake on his part to accept if he is offered to join the federal Cabinet.

“Besides, are Malaysians ready to see husband and wife in the same Cabinet?” said Jayum told Malay Mail.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) Prof Azmi Hassan said Anwar could have been appointed into any Cabinet position, including the education minister, whether or not there was a vacancy as it remains the direct prerogative of Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

“I see that the current Maszlee situation and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s situation is totally and entirely different; if Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wanted to be in Cabinet, it could have been done a long time ago, but then again, strategically its not wise,” he told Malay Mail.

The UTM geo-strategist said the vacancy left by Maszlee would also play no part in affecting Anwar’s pursuit to become Prime Minister to take place, also suggesting that settling for any other federal position would be a mistake.

“His target is the PM’s post, no less.

“I would say that if he (Anwar) accepts to be in the Cabinet of Dr Mahathir, in terms of a ministerial post, I don't think it will elevate or push Dr Mahathir to put a timeline on his power transfer to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” suggested Azmi.

However, senior fellow of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Oh Ei Sun feels that Anwar’s wait of not being part of Cabinet should come to an end and the vacancy left by Maszlee is an opportune time to address it.

Oh said Anwar getting back into the Cabinet would do him good, even suggesting how the PKR president could be made deputy prime minister and reacquaint himself with the inner workings of the new government.

The analyst did also warn of uneasiness and added tensions to the already rigid relationship between Anwar and Dr Mahathir if the PKR president is included in the Cabinet and if the prime minister remains vague over the transition of power.

Oh, who believes Anwar should seize the opportunity arising from the vacancy, also warned that the PKR president’s chances might diminish if he remains adamant on holding out only for the top post.

“It is very likely that if he doesn’t settle for less, he will get nothing at all,” Oh said.