Former Penang Youth Development Corp chief appointed as CEO of Malaysia-China Business Council

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Former chief of the Penang Youth Development Corporation, Teng Kok Liang, has been officially appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC).

Teng was previously attached to the Penang Chief Minister’s Office besides heading the youth corporation and is a graduate of Universiti Malaya.

Teng’s immediate appointment fills the post which was left vacant last October following the resignation of controversial former DAP man Hew Kuan Yau, otherwise known as ‘Superman Hew’.

The announcement was made today by MCBC’s chairman, Tan Kok Wai, who also sits as the Special Envoy of Malaysia to the People’s Republic of China, and is also DAP’s national president.

“The appointment of Teng as CEO is to further promote the Business Council, (and) strengthening the business cooperation between Malaysia and China in order to benefit the economic development of the country,” read a statement issued by Tan.

The MCBC, an entity aimed at improving ties between the two countries through business relations, hit the headlines towards the end of last year after its former CEO, Hew, drew flak over a comic book he wrote.

Hew’s Belt and Road Initiative for Win Winism comic book had caused a stir among the public after it was said to have contained pro-China and communist propaganda.

It was later banned by the Home Ministry, with Hew resigning from his post in MCBC at the height of the controversy.

Hew said his resignation was to allow the council to continue its operations unhindered, adding that he planned to spend his free time in personal reflection.