MP’s ‘report card’: RM3.3m allocated for welfare, prosperity in Pulai

According to Pulai MP, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, the said allocation was distributed to five programmes, namely ‘Mesra Rakyat’ project and programmes on community development, youth and women's development, education and welfare. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — An allocation amounting to RM3.3 million had been distributed for the Pulai parliamentary constituency in Johor, for various welfare and prosperity programmes from May 2018 to December last year.

According to the report card of Pulai MP, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, the said allocation had been distributed to five programmes, namely ‘Mesra Rakyat’ project and programmes on community development, youth and women's development, education and welfare.

The ‘Mesra Rakyat’ project, with the highest allocation of RM1.7 million, was implemented to upgrade the facilities and infrastructure for the convenience of the people of Pulai.

Among the projects involved were repair works of public infrastructure at Tampoi police station, delivery of supplies to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital as well as ICT equipment including LCD projector to Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Jalan Yahya Awal.

In addition, RM782,279.35 was allocated for various efforts to alleviate the burden of those in need including disaster relief assistance, clothes purchase programme for children from asnaf (eligible to receive tithe or zakat) families and programmes involving single mothers and orphans.

For education purposes, an allocation of RM115,900 was distributed to 15 schools to ensure the best quality of education for the people.

Meanwhile, in efforts to enhance the prosperity of the population, RM424,400 was allocated for the development of the community while RM312,000 allotted for development of youth and women.

“The quality of services of Pulai parliamentary constituency service centre will be further enhanced to ensure that issues faced by the people could be addressed continuously. Various shared prosperity efforts will be implemented in 2020,” Salahuddin said in the report card. — Bernama