Immigration Dept nabs 87 Chinese nationals in Puchong over illegal online activities

SERDANG, Jan 1 — The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) detains 87 Chinese citizens on suspicion of being involved in illegal online investment and gambling activities in raids at several units of condominiums around Setiawalk, Puchong, here, today.

JIM director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaime Daud said some of those detained did not have valid travel documents or had overstayed.

He said the enforcement team also found computer screens displaying investment schemes such as ‘Forex’ and ‘Crypto Currency’ on the premises which were believed to be also used as training centres to approach clients via online applications.

“They were believed to have started the activities last month. Online conversations were found showing clients were being cheated and experienced losses from investments offered to them,” he told reporters at the location.

A total 160 officers and personnel from JIM and other agencies such as the police, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force took part in the operation.

Khairul Dzaimee said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to shift from renting large commercial buildings to renting homes such as condominiums.

“The accommodation units were also turned into operation centres equipped with laptop computers and internet facility.

“The syndicate also bought about 800 sim cards estimated to be worth RM24,000 from nearby outlets,” he said.

All the 79 men and eight women, aged 21 to 36 years, were remanded for 14 days and the case was being investigated under Section 6 of the Immigration Act 1959. — Bernama