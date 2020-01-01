Dego Ride resumes operations as bike-hailing trial starts

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman attends the opening of Dego Ride's operation office in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

GOMBAK, Jan 1 ― Starting today, local motorcycle e-hailing service Dego Ride will be in full swing throughout Klang Valley.

Founder Nabil Feisal Bamadhaj said he is hopeful the motorcycle ride and delivery service will help reduce congestion during peak hours by providing last-mile connection to major public transportation providers.

“To be able to officially run the motorcycle e-hailing service, it is not just a win for myself, or Dego Ride, but it also for riders who are in search for jobs.

“With this transportation service, we hope to help reduce traffic congestion and also ease commuters daily routine,” said Nabil during his opening remarks at Dego Ride's operation office in Taman Melawati.

Shortly after it was launched, Dego Ride was banned in 2017 by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government over public safety concerns.

The Pakatan Harapan also initially disapproved of the concept, but decided last year to proceed with a six-month trial starting this year.

Targeting 5,000 riders at the moment, Nabil said the service will only be focused in Klang Valley areas from Shah Alam to Putrajaya for the pilot period.

“The response has been good, as we have over 4,000 riders who have registered with us.

“However we have only approved about 700 at the moment due to the busy period,” he said.

Consumers can book Dego’s services using their app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple Appstore.

Price for rides start at RM3 for the first 3km.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, a proponent of bike-hailing services, opened today’s event.

“It was bad decision to ban Dego Ride. It did not only affect job opportunities but also the investment made by Nabil to realise a local startup,” the minister said.

“I hope that Dego Ride will one day grow to be as successful as international names like Grab and GoJek.”

Syed Saddiq added that Dego Ride is a good platform for youths searching for jobs or part-time employment.

“I am very proud that this service is brought to realisation by our very own youth,” he said.

He also made a call to encourage all jobseekers below 40 and with motorcycles to apply with Dego Ride and avail themselves to the opportunity to earn up to RM3,500 monthly.

Dego Ride was the first company to launch a motorcycle taxi in Malaysia back in 2016.