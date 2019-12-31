Keep improving yourselves to drive country forward, Dr M tells Malaysians

Dr Mahathir called on Malaysians to be diligent, disciplined, tolerant, polite, magnanimous and show mutual respect to one another,. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tonight called on Malaysians to develop themselves in tandem with the government’s efforts to bring progress to the country.

In his New Year 2020 message, the prime minister said that despite Malaysia not being able to fully achieve developed nation status, there are elements of a developed nation that can still be implemented.

He identified these values as diligence, discipline, maintaining cleanliness, being tolerant, showing mutual respect, and being polite and magnanimous.

“(These are) attributes that differentiate developed people from those who are undeveloped and backward.

“These noble values represent all cultures, religions and races, and the diversity of Malaysia should make us more keenly aware of these attributes,” he said.

Referring to 2020, Dr Mahathir said the year is close to his heart.

“When I helmed the Malaysian administration for the first time, the government, through Vision 2020, set the target for Malaysia to achieve developed nation status in that year.

“However, of late, we realised that the objective cannot be fully achieved and, as such, we drew up a new blueprint that we have identified as the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“In other words, we have pushed forward the target to 2030 and, we believe, we will be able to achieve the objective,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the government often talks about efforts to develop and prosper the country because “we have been entrusted with the trust (to do so) when we accepted the responsibility to be the government”. — Bernama