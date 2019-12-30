MACC chief says against custodial assault after officer accused of beating up cops

MACC chief Latheefa Koya affimed today a zero tolerance stance to custodial assault after one of her men was accused of striking three policemen during investigations into an extortion case. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya affimed today a “zero tolerance” stance to custodial assault after one of her men was accused of striking three policemen during investigations into an extortion case.

She promised the MACC’s full co-operation to the police investigating the allegations even as she said the officer has denied the alleged assault.

“I have zero tolerance of custodial abuse of any kind. All allegations of custodial abuse will be treated seriously and full cooperation will be given to investigating bodies,” she said in a statement posted on MACC’s official Facebook account.

Latheefa related that the allegation against the MACC officer involved three policemen who were under investigation for suspected extortion in Selangor.

The three policemen aged 24, 25 and 26 from the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division had lodged a police report over the alleged assault during MACC investigations on December 26 at the MACC office in Shah Alam.

The policemen claimed to have been slapped, punched and kicked, with national news agency Bernama reporting today that Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin has confirmed receiving the trio’s police report that was lodged on December 27.

“A report has also been lodged by the MACC officer stating that the allegations of assault by the police officers are false,” she said.

“MACC will render its fullest cooperation with the ongoing police investigation into these reports,” she added.

Latheefa said the MACC has strict standard operating procedures for its officers on how to behave when arresting and detaining suspects.