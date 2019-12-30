Three policemen lodge report against Selangor MACC officer

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin when contacted confirmed receiving the report. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Three policemen alleged that a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer hit them when they were at the Selangor MACC office in Shah Alam recently to give their statements.

The three personnel aged 24, 25, and 26 from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division, Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters were at the office to assist investigations into a case.

However, they claimed they were punched, slapped and kicked by the MACC officer when their statements were being recorded in a room on December 24 and 26.

The trio subsequently lodged a police report against the MACC officer on December 27.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin when contacted confirmed receiving the report. — Bernama